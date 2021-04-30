Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Asami Golf Club - Center/South Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6832 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6832 yards
Regular 72 6348 yards
Ladies 72 5283 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Middle - South
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 523 417 182 502 427 180 355 327 422 3335 420 366 170 440 370 570 370 182 560 3448 6783
White M: 70.7/121 503 397 169 495 400 159 338 302 402 3165 395 340 162 424 355 550 355 165 530 3276 6441
Red W: 67.1/113 438 301 142 424 365 112 328 251 340 2701 312 274 124 269 291 436 304 123 449 2582 5283
Handicap 13 1 15 5 11 3 17 9 7 14 2 16 6 12 4 18 10 8
Par 5 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 4 36 4 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1979

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Asami GC
Asami Golf Club - South/North Course
Mito, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Asami GC: Practice area
Asami Golf Club - North/Center Course
Mito, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Windsor Park GCC
Windsor Park Golf & Country Club
Shirosato, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Ishioka GC - West: #9, #18
Ishioka Golf Club - West Course
Kasama, Ibaraki
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Kasama GC
JGM Kasama Golf Club - East Course
Sakuragawa, Ibaraki
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Kasama GC
JGM Kasama Golf Club - South Course
Sakuragawa, Ibaraki
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Kasama GC
JGM Kasama Golf Club - West Course
Sakuragawa, Ibaraki
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Old Orchard GC
Old Orchard Golf Club
Ibaraki, Ibaraki
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Mashiko CC
Mashiko Country Club - Yashio/Sakura Course
Mashiko, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Mashiko CC
Mashiko Country Club - Yashio/Sagiso Course
Mashiko, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf 5 Country Sunny Field
Golf5 Country Sunny Field
Hitachiomiya, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Mashiko CC
Mashiko Country Club - Sagiso/Sakura Course
Mashiko, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review

