Asami Golf Club - South/North Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6876 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6876 yards
|Regular
|72
|6381 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5317 yards
Scorecard for South - North
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|420
|366
|170
|440
|370
|570
|370
|182
|560
|3448
|520
|362
|186
|380
|585
|357
|161
|422
|424
|3397
|6845
|White M: 70.7/121
|395
|340
|162
|424
|355
|550
|355
|165
|530
|3276
|503
|339
|170
|363
|560
|340
|150
|404
|389
|3218
|6494
|Red W: 67.1/113
|312
|274
|124
|269
|291
|436
|304
|123
|449
|2582
|460
|256
|155
|297
|480
|307
|125
|348
|307
|2735
|5317
|Handicap
|12
|8
|18
|14
|4
|16
|10
|2
|6
|13
|1
|15
|5
|11
|3
|17
|9
|7
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1979
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms
