Fuso Country Club - South/East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6990 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6990 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6430 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|72
|5277 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Minami - Higashi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|455
|197
|573
|387
|152
|289
|553
|435
|375
|3416
|517
|383
|191
|375
|424
|202
|462
|609
|411
|3574
|6990
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|405
|170
|530
|361
|130
|268
|537
|416
|360
|3177
|497
|343
|169
|344
|404
|161
|406
|574
|355
|3253
|6430
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|360
|110
|416
|318
|100
|268
|479
|322
|289
|2662
|392
|297
|136
|259
|298
|100
|369
|445
|319
|2615
|5277
|Handicap
|1
|11
|13
|15
|9
|7
|5
|3
|17
|10
|12
|8
|2
|4
|14
|16
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1978
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout