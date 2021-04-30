Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Fuso Country Club - South/East Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6990 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6990 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6430 yards 70.7 121
Ladies 72 5277 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Minami - Higashi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 455 197 573 387 152 289 553 435 375 3416 517 383 191 375 424 202 462 609 411 3574 6990
Regular M: 70.7/121 405 170 530 361 130 268 537 416 360 3177 497 343 169 344 404 161 406 574 355 3253 6430
Ladies W: 67.1/113 360 110 416 318 100 268 479 322 289 2662 392 297 136 259 298 100 369 445 319 2615 5277
Handicap 1 11 13 15 9 7 5 3 17 10 12 8 2 4 14 16 18 6
Par 4 3 5 4 3 4 5 4 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1978
Greens Bent/Korai Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

