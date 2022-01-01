Starts Kasama Golf Club

Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6972 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1

Previously known as Kasama Toyo Golf Club.

Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champ/A 72 6972 yards 73.1 123
Champ/B 72 6935 yards
Back/A 72 6556 yards 73.0 121
Back/B 72 6517 yards
Reg/A 72 6158 yards 70.7 119
Reg/A (W) 72 6158 yards 71.7 123
Reg/B 72 6121 yards
Scorecard for Kasama Toyo golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Championship M: 73.1/123 402 509 181 445 172 396 571 379 407 3462 403 355 200 436 551 382 457 177 549 3510 6972
Back M: 73.0/121 380 492 159 422 151 374 546 355 393 3272 377 336 168 403 520 364 427 158 531 3284 6556
Regular M: 70.7/119 W: 71.7/123 357 469 137 400 129 345 523 329 364 3053 355 321 142 381 495 344 410 126 531 3105 6158
Handicap 10 12 14 2 18 6 4 16 8 11 5 13 3 15 9 1 17 7
Par 4 5 3 4 3 4 5 4 4 36 4 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 5 36 72

Year Built 1985
Golf Season Year round

Carts Yes

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, Million, AMEX, VISA, DC, Master, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Restaurant

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

