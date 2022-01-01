Starts Kasama Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6972 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Previously known as Kasama Toyo Golf Club.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champ/A
|72
|6972 yards
|73.1
|123
|Champ/B
|72
|6935 yards
|Back/A
|72
|6556 yards
|73.0
|121
|Back/B
|72
|6517 yards
|Reg/A
|72
|6158 yards
|70.7
|119
|Reg/A (W)
|72
|6158 yards
|71.7
|123
|Reg/B
|72
|6121 yards
Scorecard for Kasama Toyo golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Championship M: 73.1/123
|402
|509
|181
|445
|172
|396
|571
|379
|407
|3462
|403
|355
|200
|436
|551
|382
|457
|177
|549
|3510
|6972
|Back M: 73.0/121
|380
|492
|159
|422
|151
|374
|546
|355
|393
|3272
|377
|336
|168
|403
|520
|364
|427
|158
|531
|3284
|6556
|Regular M: 70.7/119 W: 71.7/123
|357
|469
|137
|400
|129
|345
|523
|329
|364
|3053
|355
|321
|142
|381
|495
|344
|410
|126
|531
|3105
|6158
|Handicap
|10
|12
|14
|2
|18
|6
|4
|16
|8
|11
|5
|13
|3
|15
|9
|1
|17
|7
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1985
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, Million, AMEX, VISA, DC, Master, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
