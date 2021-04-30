Asami Golf Club - North/Center Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6750 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6750 yards
|Regular
|72
|6317 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5436 yards
Scorecard for North - Middle
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 67.8/118
|520
|362
|186
|380
|585
|357
|161
|422
|424
|3397
|523
|417
|182
|502
|427
|180
|355
|327
|422
|3335
|6732
|White M: 66.2/116
|503
|339
|170
|363
|560
|340
|150
|404
|389
|3218
|503
|397
|169
|495
|400
|159
|338
|302
|402
|3165
|6383
|Red W: 64.1/112
|460
|256
|155
|297
|480
|307
|125
|348
|307
|2735
|438
|301
|142
|424
|365
|112
|328
|251
|340
|2701
|5436
|Handicap
|13
|1
|15
|5
|11
|3
|17
|9
|7
|14
|2
|16
|6
|12
|18
|4
|10
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1979
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms
