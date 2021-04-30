Asia Toride Country Club - Out/In Course
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6654 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6654 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6247 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular (W)
|72
|6247 yards
|71.7
|123
|Ladies
|72
|5756 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Out/In
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|423
|187
|500
|338
|196
|310
|551
|447
|321
|3273
|451
|500
|339
|149
|382
|421
|208
|541
|390
|3381
|6654
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|390
|160
|474
|318
|174
|306
|536
|433
|300
|3091
|397
|484
|314
|131
|364
|372
|187
|519
|388
|3156
|6247
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|356
|141
|411
|298
|159
|279
|516
|400
|270
|2830
|371
|448
|271
|120
|332
|370
|176
|473
|365
|2926
|5756
|Handicap
|1
|9
|11
|17
|7
|15
|5
|3
|13
|2
|10
|12
|18
|8
|16
|6
|4
|14
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1964
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout