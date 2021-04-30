Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Clear View Golf Club & Hotel

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6769 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Bent/Back 72 6769 yards 73.1 123
Korai/Back 72 6652 yards 70.7 121
Bent/Regular 72 6401 yards 72.4 119
Bent/Regular (W) 72 6401 yards 71.7 123
Korai/Regular 72 6286 yards 70.0 117
Korai/Regular (W) 72 6286 yards 71.7 123
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Clear View Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 73.1/123 395 330 368 200 596 489 362 378 200 3318 393 449 519 396 188 425 161 522 398 3451 6769
Yellow M: 72.4/119 W: 71.7/123 374 308 358 177 573 472 346 368 181 3157 376 432 501 371 162 414 143 462 383 3244 6401
Handicap 3 15 9 7 1 13 17 5 11 16 4 10 8 14 2 18 12 6
Par 4 4 4 3 5 5 4 4 3 36 4 4 5 4 3 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1964
Greens Bent/Korai Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Chiba CC - Umesato: #1
Chiba Country Club - Umesato Course
Noda, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Murasaki CC Sumire: #14
Murasaki Country Club Sumire Course
Noda, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chiba CC - Noda: #1
Chiba Country Club - Noda Course
Noda, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Asia Toride CC
Asia Toride Country Club - Out/In Course
Toride, Ibaraki
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Asia Toride CC
Asia Toride Country Club - In/West Course
Toride, Ibaraki
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Asia Toride CC
Asia Toride Country Club - West/Out Course
Toride, Ibaraki
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Chiba Country Club - Kawama Course - East/South
Noda, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chiba Country Club - Kawama Course - East/West
Noda, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chiba Country Club - Kawama Course - West/South
Noda, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Abiko GC
Abiko Golf Club
Abiko, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Bando GC: #5
Bando Golf Club
Bando, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Toride Sakuragaoka GC: #9
Toride Sakuragaoka Golf Club
Toride, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me