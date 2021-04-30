Clear View Golf Club & Hotel
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6769 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Bent/Back
|72
|6769 yards
|73.1
|123
|Korai/Back
|72
|6652 yards
|70.7
|121
|Bent/Regular
|72
|6401 yards
|72.4
|119
|Bent/Regular (W)
|72
|6401 yards
|71.7
|123
|Korai/Regular
|72
|6286 yards
|70.0
|117
|Korai/Regular (W)
|72
|6286 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for Clear View Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 73.1/123
|395
|330
|368
|200
|596
|489
|362
|378
|200
|3318
|393
|449
|519
|396
|188
|425
|161
|522
|398
|3451
|6769
|Yellow M: 72.4/119 W: 71.7/123
|374
|308
|358
|177
|573
|472
|346
|368
|181
|3157
|376
|432
|501
|371
|162
|414
|143
|462
|383
|3244
|6401
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|7
|1
|13
|17
|5
|11
|16
|4
|10
|8
|14
|2
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|5
|4
|4
|3
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1964
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout