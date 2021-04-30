Asia Toride Country Club - West/Out Course
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6044 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6044 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|5769 yards
|69.2
|117
|Regular (W)
|72
|5769 yards
|70.2
|119
|Ladies
|72
|5339 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for West/Out
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|545
|112
|448
|133
|345
|337
|284
|254
|313
|2771
|423
|187
|500
|338
|196
|310
|551
|447
|321
|3273
|6044
|Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|542
|106
|421
|120
|335
|329
|272
|251
|302
|2678
|390
|160
|474
|318
|174
|306
|536
|433
|300
|3091
|5769
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|492
|103
|401
|116
|335
|313
|247
|224
|278
|2509
|356
|141
|411
|298
|159
|279
|516
|400
|270
|2830
|5339
|Handicap
|1
|17
|5
|11
|3
|7
|9
|15
|13
|2
|18
|6
|12
|4
|8
|10
|16
|14
|Par
|5
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1964
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
