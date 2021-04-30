Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Asia Toride Country Club - West/Out Course

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6044 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6044 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 5769 yards 69.2 117
Regular (W) 72 5769 yards 70.2 119
Ladies 72 5339 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard
Scorecard for West/Out
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 545 112 448 133 345 337 284 254 313 2771 423 187 500 338 196 310 551 447 321 3273 6044
Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 542 106 421 120 335 329 272 251 302 2678 390 160 474 318 174 306 536 433 300 3091 5769
Ladies W: 67.1/113 492 103 401 116 335 313 247 224 278 2509 356 141 411 298 159 279 516 400 270 2830 5339
Handicap 1 17 5 11 3 7 9 15 13 2 18 6 12 4 8 10 16 14
Par 5 3 5 3 4 4 4 4 4 36 4 3 5 4 3 4 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1964

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

