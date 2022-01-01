Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Tone Park Golf Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6750 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6750 yards
Blue 72 6471 yards
White 72 6031 yards
Red 72 5273 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tone Park Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 322 397 386 154 556 231 522 400 440 3408 341 467 174 517 338 352 145 398 610 3342 6750
Blue M: 71.7/122 322 397 362 154 527 214 522 374 397 3269 341 424 154 517 338 352 145 384 547 3202 6471
White M: 71.0/121 W: 71.7/123 322 356 341 139 482 183 485 339 379 3026 341 387 149 490 324 321 125 353 515 3005 6031
Red W: 67.1/113 299 308 275 139 432 183 431 291 322 2680 291 320 149 411 294 272 125 298 433 2593 5273
Handicap 17 3 9 15 1 5 13 11 7 12 2 14 6 18 10 16 8 4
Par 4 4 4 3 5 3 5 4 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1960
Greens Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, Visa, Diners, Master, American Express
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

