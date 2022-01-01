Tone Park Golf Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6750 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6750 yards
|Blue
|72
|6471 yards
|White
|72
|6031 yards
|Red
|72
|5273 yards
Scorecard for Tone Park Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|322
|397
|386
|154
|556
|231
|522
|400
|440
|3408
|341
|467
|174
|517
|338
|352
|145
|398
|610
|3342
|6750
|Blue M: 71.7/122
|322
|397
|362
|154
|527
|214
|522
|374
|397
|3269
|341
|424
|154
|517
|338
|352
|145
|384
|547
|3202
|6471
|White M: 71.0/121 W: 71.7/123
|322
|356
|341
|139
|482
|183
|485
|339
|379
|3026
|341
|387
|149
|490
|324
|321
|125
|353
|515
|3005
|6031
|Red W: 67.1/113
|299
|308
|275
|139
|432
|183
|431
|291
|322
|2680
|291
|320
|149
|411
|294
|272
|125
|298
|433
|2593
|5273
|Handicap
|17
|3
|9
|15
|1
|5
|13
|11
|7
|12
|2
|14
|6
|18
|10
|16
|8
|4
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1960
Greens Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, Visa, Diners, Master, American Express
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
