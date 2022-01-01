Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Ibaraki Golf Club - West Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7107 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Full Back/AG 72 7107 yards
Full Back/BG 72 6825 yards
Back/AG 72 6615 yards
Back/BG 72 6333 yards
Front/AG 72 6289 yards
Front/BG 72 6007 yards
Senior/AG 72 5434 yards
Ladies/AG 72 5317 yards
Senior/BG 72 5152 yards
Ladies/BG 72 5039 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for West
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.4/131 W: 80.6/143 362 400 549 447 505 196 437 208 418 3522 370 428 541 214 435 211 393 566 415 3573 7095
Blue M: 71.1/126 W: 77.8/138 351 365 493 411 475 170 393 184 394 3236 348 411 515 195 409 177 381 538 384 3358 6594
White M: 69.9/125 W: 76.4/135 339 355 483 357 466 163 387 170 383 3103 334 396 507 186 393 162 376 511 371 3236 6339
Red M: 66.4/117 W: 72.1/126 329 337 440 323 414 150 319 142 329 2783 323 326 450 137 371 116 293 437 334 2787 5570
Handicap 16 10 4 2 8 14 6 18 12 15 3 9 13 1 7 17 5 11
Par 4 4 5 4 5 3 4 3 4 36 4 4 5 3 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1962
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Osamu Ueda (1962)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, Amex, Diners Club, Visa, Mastercard, PayPay
Single Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Ibaraki GC
Ibaraki Golf Club - East Course
Tsukubamirai, Ibaraki
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Asia Toride CC
Asia Toride Country Club - In/West Course
Toride, Ibaraki
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Asia Toride CC
Asia Toride Country Club - Out/In Course
Toride, Ibaraki
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Asia Toride CC
Asia Toride Country Club - West/Out Course
Toride, Ibaraki
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Higashiabiko GC
Higashiabiko Golf Club - West/East Course
Abiko, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Clear View GC & Hotel: #9
Clear View Golf Club & Hotel
Noda, Chiba
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Higashiabiko GC
Higashiabiko Golf Club - Center/West Course
Abiko, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Toride Sakuragaoka GC: #9
Toride Sakuragaoka Golf Club
Toride, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Higashiabiko GC
Higashiabiko Golf Club - East/Center Course
Abiko, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Eagle Point GC
Eagle Point Golf Club
Ami, Ibaraki
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Murasaki CC Sumire: #14
Murasaki Country Club Sumire Course
Noda, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Abiko GC
Abiko Golf Club
Abiko, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me