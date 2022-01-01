Ibaraki Golf Club - West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7107 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Full Back/AG
|72
|7107 yards
|Full Back/BG
|72
|6825 yards
|Back/AG
|72
|6615 yards
|Back/BG
|72
|6333 yards
|Front/AG
|72
|6289 yards
|Front/BG
|72
|6007 yards
|Senior/AG
|72
|5434 yards
|Ladies/AG
|72
|5317 yards
|Senior/BG
|72
|5152 yards
|Ladies/BG
|72
|5039 yards
Scorecard for West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.4/131 W: 80.6/143
|362
|400
|549
|447
|505
|196
|437
|208
|418
|3522
|370
|428
|541
|214
|435
|211
|393
|566
|415
|3573
|7095
|Blue M: 71.1/126 W: 77.8/138
|351
|365
|493
|411
|475
|170
|393
|184
|394
|3236
|348
|411
|515
|195
|409
|177
|381
|538
|384
|3358
|6594
|White M: 69.9/125 W: 76.4/135
|339
|355
|483
|357
|466
|163
|387
|170
|383
|3103
|334
|396
|507
|186
|393
|162
|376
|511
|371
|3236
|6339
|Red M: 66.4/117 W: 72.1/126
|329
|337
|440
|323
|414
|150
|319
|142
|329
|2783
|323
|326
|450
|137
|371
|116
|293
|437
|334
|2787
|5570
|Handicap
|16
|10
|4
|2
|8
|14
|6
|18
|12
|15
|3
|9
|13
|1
|7
|17
|5
|11
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1962
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Osamu Ueda (1962)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, Amex, Diners Club, Visa, Mastercard, PayPay
Single Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
