Yamanohara Golf Club - Koisato Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 5822 yards
Slope 117
Rating 69.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 71 5822 yards 69.2 117
White 71 5538 yards 69.0 116
Green 71 5307 yards
Red (W) 71 4930 yards 66.1 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Koisato
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 69.2/117 345 347 479 163 305 310 153 374 480 2956 350 149 448 314 178 370 404 155 498 2866 5822
Regular M: 69.0/116 325 335 464 149 300 297 140 360 463 2833 343 142 434 301 143 346 375 146 475 2705 5538
Ladies W: 66.1/109 291 318 379 136 285 289 120 279 428 2525 327 127 416 288 115 301 274 125 432 2405 4930
Handicap 1 13 7 9 15 11 17 3 5 12 18 8 10 16 4 2 14 6
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 35 71

Course Details

Year Built 1965
Greens Bentgrass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper golf attire required.

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

