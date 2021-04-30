Yamanohara Golf Club - Koisato Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 5822 yards
Slope 117
Rating 69.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|71
|5822 yards
|69.2
|117
|White
|71
|5538 yards
|69.0
|116
|Green
|71
|5307 yards
|Red (W)
|71
|4930 yards
|66.1
|109
Scorecard for Koisato
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 69.2/117
|345
|347
|479
|163
|305
|310
|153
|374
|480
|2956
|350
|149
|448
|314
|178
|370
|404
|155
|498
|2866
|5822
|Regular M: 69.0/116
|325
|335
|464
|149
|300
|297
|140
|360
|463
|2833
|343
|142
|434
|301
|143
|346
|375
|146
|475
|2705
|5538
|Ladies W: 66.1/109
|291
|318
|379
|136
|285
|289
|120
|279
|428
|2525
|327
|127
|416
|288
|115
|301
|274
|125
|432
|2405
|4930
|Handicap
|1
|13
|7
|9
|15
|11
|17
|3
|5
|12
|18
|8
|10
|16
|4
|2
|14
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|35
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1965
Greens Bentgrass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper golf attire required.
