Inagawa Kokusai Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6459 yards
Slope 121
Rating 69.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6459 yards
|69.6
|121
|Regular
|72
|6049 yards
|70.0
|118
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5574 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Inagawa Kokusai Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|336
|495
|332
|199
|350
|381
|172
|379
|471
|3115
|384
|187
|571
|476
|276
|460
|156
|414
|420
|3344
|6459
|Regular M: 70.0/118
|324
|488
|317
|175
|315
|364
|165
|355
|450
|2953
|340
|176
|544
|441
|250
|445
|141
|399
|360
|3096
|6049
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|322
|486
|302
|155
|310
|361
|135
|312
|440
|2823
|337
|170
|471
|333
|250
|440
|120
|323
|307
|2751
|5574
|Handicap
|17
|7
|1
|3
|9
|11
|13
|5
|15
|16
|12
|4
|2
|14
|10
|18
|6
|8
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1970
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
