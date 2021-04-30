Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Inagawa Kokusai Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6459 yards
Slope 121
Rating 69.6
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6459 yards 69.6 121
Regular 72 6049 yards 70.0 118
Ladies (W) 72 5574 yards 70.2 119
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 336 495 332 199 350 381 172 379 471 3115 384 187 571 476 276 460 156 414 420 3344 6459
Regular M: 70.0/118 324 488 317 175 315 364 165 355 450 2953 340 176 544 441 250 445 141 399 360 3096 6049
Ladies W: 70.2/119 322 486 302 155 310 361 135 312 440 2823 337 170 471 333 250 440 120 323 307 2751 5574
Handicap 17 7 1 3 9 11 13 5 15 16 12 4 2 14 10 18 6 8
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 3 5 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1970
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

