Atagohara Golf Club - East/Middle Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 71
Length 5746 yards
Slope 115
Rating 68.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 71 5746 yards 68.6 115
White 71 5499 yards 65.1 109
Red (W) 71 5051 yards 63.1 113
Scorecard for Higashi/Naka
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 68.2/115 444 317 282 330 130 466 370 157 376 2872 369 415 351 263 137 520 278 163 378 2874 5746
White M: 65.1/109 430 300 271 319 124 457 347 155 367 2770 351 398 338 248 124 502 269 152 347 2729 5499
Red W: 63.1/113 413 284 260 308 117 318 297 142 358 2497 288 283 329 321 106 484 260 142 347 2560 5057
Handicap 6 10 12 4 14 2 16 8 18 3 11 13 15 9 17 7 1 5
Par 5 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 36 4 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 35 71

Course Details

Year Built 1960
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

