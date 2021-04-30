Atagohara Golf Club - East/Middle Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 71
Length 5746 yards
Slope 115
Rating 68.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|71
|5746 yards
|68.6
|115
|White
|71
|5499 yards
|65.1
|109
|Red (W)
|71
|5051 yards
|63.1
|113
Scorecard for Higashi/Naka
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 68.2/115
|444
|317
|282
|330
|130
|466
|370
|157
|376
|2872
|369
|415
|351
|263
|137
|520
|278
|163
|378
|2874
|5746
|White M: 65.1/109
|430
|300
|271
|319
|124
|457
|347
|155
|367
|2770
|351
|398
|338
|248
|124
|502
|269
|152
|347
|2729
|5499
|Red W: 63.1/113
|413
|284
|260
|308
|117
|318
|297
|142
|358
|2497
|288
|283
|329
|321
|106
|484
|260
|142
|347
|2560
|5057
|Handicap
|6
|10
|12
|4
|14
|2
|16
|8
|18
|3
|11
|13
|15
|9
|17
|7
|1
|5
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|35
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1960
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
