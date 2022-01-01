Takarazuka Keyaki Hill Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 70
Length 5381 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|70
|5381 yards
|RT
|70
|5137 yards
|LT
|70
|4346 yards
Scorecard for Takarazuka Keyaki Hill Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 64.1/107
|313
|167
|278
|337
|355
|299
|125
|495
|293
|2662
|338
|122
|278
|515
|316
|347
|126
|302
|375
|2719
|5381
|Regular M: 63.3/105
|300
|152
|263
|321
|340
|289
|116
|471
|278
|2530
|318
|106
|268
|501
|304
|330
|112
|299
|369
|2607
|5137
|Ladies W: 64.9/105
|287
|137
|212
|298
|325
|279
|107
|442
|261
|2348
|300
|103
|258
|439
|292
|311
|100
|285
|296
|2384
|4732
|Handicap
|7
|11
|9
|5
|3
|15
|17
|1
|13
|6
|18
|10
|2
|8
|12
|16
|14
|4
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|35
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|35
|70
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, TS3, AMEX, Rakuten, Aeon
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout