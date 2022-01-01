Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Takarazuka Keyaki Hill Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 70
Length 5381 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 70 5381 yards
RT 70 5137 yards
LT 70 4346 yards
Scorecard for Takarazuka Keyaki Hill Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 64.1/107 313 167 278 337 355 299 125 495 293 2662 338 122 278 515 316 347 126 302 375 2719 5381
Regular M: 63.3/105 300 152 263 321 340 289 116 471 278 2530 318 106 268 501 304 330 112 299 369 2607 5137
Ladies W: 64.9/105 287 137 212 298 325 279 107 442 261 2348 300 103 258 439 292 311 100 285 296 2384 4732
Handicap 7 11 9 5 3 15 17 1 13 6 18 10 2 8 12 16 14 4
Par 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 4 35 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 4 35 70

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, TS3, AMEX, Rakuten, Aeon

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

