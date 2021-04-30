Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Kawanishi Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type
Par 68
Length 4450 yards
Slope 96
Rating 61.1
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 68 4450 yards 61.1 96
White 68 4185 yards 60.0 94
Red (W) 68 3850 yards 58.1 91
Track Rounds
Scorecard for Kawanishi Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 61.1/96 320 280 130 275 320 280 150 290 275 2320 250 210 315 165 195 265 160 100 470 2130 4450
White M: 60.0/94 300 275 105 270 300 250 140 250 270 2160 245 205 290 155 190 235 155 90 460 2025 4185
Red W: 58.1/91 280 255 95 250 290 195 130 240 255 1990 240 175 280 150 180 230 145 85 375 1860 3850
Handicap 3 13 15 11 7 1 17 5 9 8 12 4 10 18 2 14 16 6
Par 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 4 34 4 4 4 3 4 4 3 3 5 34 68

Year Built 1962

Be the first to leave a review

