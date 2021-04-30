Kawanishi Golf Club
Holes 18
Type
Par 68
Length 4450 yards
Slope 96
Rating 61.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|68
|4450 yards
|61.1
|96
|White
|68
|4185 yards
|60.0
|94
|Red (W)
|68
|3850 yards
|58.1
|91
Scorecard for Kawanishi Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 61.1/96
|320
|280
|130
|275
|320
|280
|150
|290
|275
|2320
|250
|210
|315
|165
|195
|265
|160
|100
|470
|2130
|4450
|White M: 60.0/94
|300
|275
|105
|270
|300
|250
|140
|250
|270
|2160
|245
|205
|290
|155
|190
|235
|155
|90
|460
|2025
|4185
|Red W: 58.1/91
|280
|255
|95
|250
|290
|195
|130
|240
|255
|1990
|240
|175
|280
|150
|180
|230
|145
|85
|375
|1860
|3850
|Handicap
|3
|13
|15
|11
|7
|1
|17
|5
|9
|8
|12
|4
|10
|18
|2
|14
|16
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|34
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|3
|5
|34
|68
Course Details
Year Built 1962
Stay & Play Offers
