Ohiradai Country Club - East/Middle Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6675 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6675 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6363 yards
|70.7
|121
|Green
|72
|6025 yards
|69.4
|118
|Red (W)
|72
|5034 yards
Scorecard for Higashi/Naka
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|386
|351
|178
|491
|397
|388
|174
|564
|376
|3305
|398
|588
|198
|360
|367
|397
|159
|393
|510
|3370
|6675
|White M: 70.7/121
|353
|340
|147
|479
|384
|373
|157
|536
|362
|3131
|385
|572
|188
|334
|340
|386
|155
|375
|497
|3232
|6363
|Green M: 69.4/118
|345
|340
|128
|462
|359
|338
|137
|536
|349
|2994
|358
|504
|174
|303
|340
|376
|140
|375
|461
|3031
|6025
|Red W: 70.2/119
|345
|275
|122
|372
|305
|292
|117
|422
|302
|2552
|358
|504
|174
|303
|340
|376
|140
|375
|461
|3031
|5583
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|13
|1
|7
|17
|11
|5
|10
|4
|16
|2
|14
|8
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Greens Bent/Koryo Grass
Architect Akira Sato (1974)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
