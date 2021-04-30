Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Ohiradai Country Club - West/East Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6470 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6470 yards 70.7 121
White 72 6048 yards 70.0 119
Green 72 5833 yards 69.2 117
Red (W) 72 4974 yards 66.9 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nishi/Higashi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 392 340 173 510 335 418 308 186 503 3165 386 351 178 491 397 388 174 564 376 3305 6470
White M: 70.0/119 364 325 151 487 313 348 289 153 487 2917 353 340 147 479 384 373 157 536 362 3131 6048
Green M: 69.2/117 364 309 142 460 313 335 289 153 474 2839 345 340 128 462 359 338 137 536 349 2994 5833
Red W: 66.9/109 272 249 142 406 290 238 271 153 401 2422 345 275 122 372 305 292 117 422 302 2552 4974
Handicap 9 3 15 13 7 1 5 17 11 10 4 16 14 2 8 18 12 6
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Greens Bent/Koryo Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

