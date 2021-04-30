Ohiradai Country Club - West/East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6470 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6470 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|6048 yards
|70.0
|119
|Green
|72
|5833 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|4974 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Nishi/Higashi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|392
|340
|173
|510
|335
|418
|308
|186
|503
|3165
|386
|351
|178
|491
|397
|388
|174
|564
|376
|3305
|6470
|White M: 70.0/119
|364
|325
|151
|487
|313
|348
|289
|153
|487
|2917
|353
|340
|147
|479
|384
|373
|157
|536
|362
|3131
|6048
|Green M: 69.2/117
|364
|309
|142
|460
|313
|335
|289
|153
|474
|2839
|345
|340
|128
|462
|359
|338
|137
|536
|349
|2994
|5833
|Red W: 66.9/109
|272
|249
|142
|406
|290
|238
|271
|153
|401
|2422
|345
|275
|122
|372
|305
|292
|117
|422
|302
|2552
|4974
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|13
|7
|1
|5
|17
|11
|10
|4
|16
|14
|2
|8
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Greens Bent/Koryo Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
