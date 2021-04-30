Ohiradai Country Club - West/Middle Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6535 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6535 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6149 yards
|70.7
|121
|Green
|72
|5870 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|4904 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Nishi/Naka
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|392
|340
|173
|510
|335
|418
|308
|186
|503
|3165
|398
|588
|198
|360
|367
|397
|159
|393
|510
|3370
|6535
|White M: 70.7/121
|364
|325
|151
|487
|313
|348
|289
|153
|487
|2917
|385
|572
|188
|334
|340
|386
|155
|375
|497
|3232
|6149
|Green M: 69.2/117
|364
|309
|142
|460
|313
|335
|289
|153
|474
|2839
|358
|504
|174
|303
|340
|376
|140
|375
|461
|3031
|5870
|Red W: 66.9/109
|272
|249
|142
|406
|290
|238
|271
|153
|401
|2422
|235
|484
|112
|254
|273
|298
|135
|283
|408
|2482
|4904
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|13
|7
|1
|5
|17
|11
|10
|4
|16
|2
|14
|8
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Greens Bent/Koryo Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout