Tochigi Country Club - Middle/East Course

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6168 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6168 yards 70.7 121
Back (W) 72 6168 yards 71.7 123
Scorecard
Scorecard for Middle/East
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 403 147 365 425 373 432 140 347 475 3107 452 159 334 304 470 365 380 167 430 3061 6168
Handicap 2 8 10 4 12 6 14 16 18 3 11 13 1 15 7 17 9 5
Par 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 5 36 5 3 4 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1959
Golf Season Year round
Architect Seizo Tomizawa (1959)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, AMEX

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

