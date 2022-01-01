Tochigi Country Club - West/Middle Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6353 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6353 yards
|70.7
|121
|Back (W)
|72
|6353 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for West/Middle
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|360
|180
|514
|392
|198
|556
|175
|469
|402
|3246
|403
|147
|365
|425
|373
|432
|140
|347
|475
|3107
|6353
|Handicap
|7
|5
|11
|1
|9
|3
|13
|15
|17
|2
|8
|10
|4
|12
|6
|14
|16
|18
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1959
Golf Season Year round
Architect Seizo Tomizawa (1959)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, AMEX
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
