Nagasaki Park Country Club

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6855 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.9
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6855 yards 72.9 123
White 72 6189 yards 70.0 121
White (W) 72 6189 yards 71.7 123
Red (W) 72 5125 yards 67.1 113
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 405 545 177 378 383 359 412 172 531 3362 433 197 358 603 423 370 574 171 364 3493 6855
White M: 70.0/121 W: 71.7/123 360 506 150 337 367 321 390 137 477 3045 397 155 338 555 379 320 523 143 334 3144 6189
Red W: 67.1/113 300 445 100 320 274 302 297 111 416 2565 315 132 298 412 276 296 430 113 288 2560 5125
Handicap 11 5 15 9 3 13 1 17 7 6 18 14 2 8 12 4 16 10
Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 3 4 5 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1994
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1994)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

