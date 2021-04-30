Nagasaki Park Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6855 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6855 yards
|72.9
|123
|White
|72
|6189 yards
|70.0
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6189 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5125 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Nagasaki Park Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|405
|545
|177
|378
|383
|359
|412
|172
|531
|3362
|433
|197
|358
|603
|423
|370
|574
|171
|364
|3493
|6855
|White M: 70.0/121 W: 71.7/123
|360
|506
|150
|337
|367
|321
|390
|137
|477
|3045
|397
|155
|338
|555
|379
|320
|523
|143
|334
|3144
|6189
|Red W: 67.1/113
|300
|445
|100
|320
|274
|302
|297
|111
|416
|2565
|315
|132
|298
|412
|276
|296
|430
|113
|288
|2560
|5125
|Handicap
|11
|5
|15
|9
|3
|13
|1
|17
|7
|6
|18
|14
|2
|8
|12
|4
|16
|10
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1994
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1994)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
