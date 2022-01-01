Kikitsu Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6462 yards
Slope 110
Rating 66.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6462 yards
|66.5
|110
|Regl
|72
|6111 yards
|63.2
|106
|Ladies
|72
|5529 yards
|65.8
|109
Scorecard for Kikitsu Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 66.5/110
|337
|153
|408
|194
|531
|324
|408
|381
|526
|3262
|353
|173
|520
|405
|177
|358
|512
|301
|401
|3200
|6462
|Regular M: 63.2/106
|325
|137
|381
|160
|507
|295
|381
|352
|488
|3026
|339
|154
|511
|390
|165
|344
|501
|287
|394
|3085
|6111
|Ladies W: 65.8/109
|304
|117
|353
|141
|487
|255
|291
|329
|472
|2749
|286
|125
|448
|382
|153
|278
|456
|271
|381
|2780
|5529
|Handicap
|9
|17
|3
|11
|5
|15
|1
|7
|13
|4
|18
|6
|2
|12
|8
|10
|16
|14
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1966
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, NICOS, Master, DC, JCB, Saison, Diners, UC, Amex
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout