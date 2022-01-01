Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Nagasaki

Kikitsu Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6462 yards
Slope 110
Rating 66.5
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6462 yards 66.5 110
Regl 72 6111 yards 63.2 106
Ladies 72 5529 yards 65.8 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kikitsu Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 66.5/110 337 153 408 194 531 324 408 381 526 3262 353 173 520 405 177 358 512 301 401 3200 6462
Regular M: 63.2/106 325 137 381 160 507 295 381 352 488 3026 339 154 511 390 165 344 501 287 394 3085 6111
Ladies W: 65.8/109 304 117 353 141 487 255 291 329 472 2749 286 125 448 382 153 278 456 271 381 2780 5529
Handicap 9 17 3 11 5 15 1 7 13 4 18 6 2 12 8 10 16 14
Par 4 3 4 3 5 4 4 4 5 36 4 3 5 4 3 4 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1966
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, NICOS, Master, DC, JCB, Saison, Diners, UC, Amex
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Chisan Moriyama GC - Ariake: #5
Chisan Moriyama Golf Club - Tachibana/Ariake Course
Isahaya, Nagasaki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chisan Moriyama GC - Tachibana: #3
Chisan Moriyama Golf Club - Unzen/Tachibana Course
Isahaya, Nagasaki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chisan Moriyama GC - Unzen: #8
Chisan Moriyama Golf Club - Ariake/Unzen Course
Isahaya, Nagasaki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Omurawan CC - Old
Omurawan Country Club - Old Course
Omura, Nagasaki
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Passage Kinkai Island GC: #6
Passage Kinkai Island Golf Club
Nagasaki, Nagasaki
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Omurawan CC - New
Omurawan Country Club - New Course
Omura, Nagasaki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aino CC: #14
Aino Country Club
Unzen, Nagasaki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Nagasaki Park CC: #9 & clubhouse
Nagasaki Park Country Club
Saikai, Nagasaki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Huis Ten Bosch CC
Huis Ten Bosch Country Club
Saikai, Nagasaki
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me