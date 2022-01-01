Tsukumo Golf Course in Sasebo, Nagasaki, Japan | GolfPass
Tsukumo Golf Course

About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 36
Length 3220 yards
Slope 99
Rating 35.3
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 36 3220 yards 35.3 99
RT 36 2743 yards 33.5 102
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tsukumo Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Blue M: 35.3/99 332 193 484 447 350 380 560 154 320 3220 3220
Red W: 33.5/102 296 153 424 382 283 273 506 106 320 2743 2743
Handicap 5 6 4 1 3 7 2 9 8
Par 4 3 5 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 36

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Course Layout
