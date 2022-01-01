Tsukumo Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 36
Length 3220 yards
Slope 99
Rating 35.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|36
|3220 yards
|35.3
|99
|RT
|36
|2743 yards
|33.5
|102
Scorecard for Tsukumo Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Blue M: 35.3/99
|332
|193
|484
|447
|350
|380
|560
|154
|320
|3220
|3220
|Red W: 33.5/102
|296
|153
|424
|382
|283
|273
|506
|106
|320
|2743
|2743
|Handicap
|5
|6
|4
|1
|3
|7
|2
|9
|8
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|36
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
