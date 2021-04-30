Sasebo Kokusai Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6599 yards
Slope 123
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6599 yards
|70.7
|123
|White
|72
|6076 yards
|70.7
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6076 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|4924 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Sasebo Kokusai Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|336
|551
|177
|352
|382
|445
|168
|361
|512
|3284
|360
|330
|532
|132
|386
|591
|172
|370
|404
|3277
|6561
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|317
|499
|153
|342
|358
|420
|146
|328
|494
|3057
|341
|313
|496
|129
|356
|565
|141
|334
|344
|3019
|6076
|Red W: 66.9/109
|256
|378
|131
|265
|259
|344
|111
|270
|422
|2436
|238
|288
|422
|108
|301
|447
|127
|282
|278
|2491
|4927
|Handicap
|13
|3
|17
|11
|5
|1
|15
|9
|7
|10
|14
|12
|18
|2
|4
|16
|6
|8
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLocker Rooms
