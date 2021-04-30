Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Nagasaki

Sasebo Kokusai Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6599 yards
Slope 123
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6599 yards 70.7 123
White 72 6076 yards 70.7 121
White (W) 72 6076 yards 71.7 123
Red (W) 72 4924 yards 66.9 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Sasebo Kokusai Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 336 551 177 352 382 445 168 361 512 3284 360 330 532 132 386 591 172 370 404 3277 6561
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 317 499 153 342 358 420 146 328 494 3057 341 313 496 129 356 565 141 334 344 3019 6076
Red W: 66.9/109 256 378 131 265 259 344 111 270 422 2436 238 288 422 108 301 447 127 282 278 2491 4927
Handicap 13 3 17 11 5 1 15 9 7 10 14 12 18 2 4 16 6 8
Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 4 5 3 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Locker Rooms

