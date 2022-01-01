Takeo Ureshino Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6700 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6700 yards
|FT
|72
|6331 yards
Scorecard for Takeoureshino Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|369
|344
|175
|422
|365
|508
|171
|420
|595
|3369
|356
|396
|509
|392
|205
|534
|331
|208
|400
|3331
|6700
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|356
|295
|160
|392
|356
|493
|150
|372
|586
|3160
|337
|378
|493
|373
|182
|515
|322
|189
|382
|3171
|6331
|Handicap
|13
|9
|17
|1
|11
|7
|15
|3
|5
|16
|2
|12
|4
|14
|8
|18
|10
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1978
Greens Korai Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, UC, AMEX, Diners Club
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout