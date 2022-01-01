Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Saga

Takeo Ureshino Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6700 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6700 yards
FT 72 6331 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Takeoureshino Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 369 344 175 422 365 508 171 420 595 3369 356 396 509 392 205 534 331 208 400 3331 6700
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 356 295 160 392 356 493 150 372 586 3160 337 378 493 373 182 515 322 189 382 3171 6331
Handicap 13 9 17 1 11 7 15 3 5 16 2 12 4 14 8 18 10 6
Par 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 5 36 4 4 5 4 3 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1978
Greens Korai Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, UC, AMEX, Diners Club

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

