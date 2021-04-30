Sasebo-Hirado Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Sasebo Hirado Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/123
|398
|171
|377
|374
|560
|368
|558
|223
|423
|3452
|408
|511
|409
|196
|568
|344
|418
|180
|393
|3427
|6879
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|374
|146
|343
|344
|535
|345
|498
|168
|363
|3116
|358
|482
|369
|152
|541
|328
|387
|155
|370
|3142
|6258
|Red W: 67.1/113
|338
|113
|314
|296
|447
|287
|458
|148
|308
|2709
|312
|452
|307
|135
|464
|294
|311
|128
|328
|2731
|5440
|Handicap
|7
|17
|13
|15
|3
|11
|1
|9
|5
|12
|6
|10
|14
|2
|18
|4
|16
|8
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, AMEX, MC & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout