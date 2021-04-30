Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Nagasaki

Sasebo-Hirado Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Sasebo Hirado Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/123 398 171 377 374 560 368 558 223 423 3452 408 511 409 196 568 344 418 180 393 3427 6879
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 374 146 343 344 535 345 498 168 363 3116 358 482 369 152 541 328 387 155 370 3142 6258
Red W: 67.1/113 338 113 314 296 447 287 458 148 308 2709 312 452 307 135 464 294 311 128 328 2731 5440
Handicap 7 17 13 15 3 11 1 9 5 12 6 10 14 2 18 4 16 8
Par 4 3 4 4 5 4 5 3 4 36 4 5 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1990
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, AMEX, MC & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

