Harima Country Club
Hyogo, Japan

Harima Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6863 yards
Slope 123
Rating 70.6
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6863 yards 70.6 123
White 72 6389 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5784 yards 70.2 119
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 424 370 236 404 422 585 197 505 371 3514 376 537 197 500 372 435 357 157 418 3349 6863
White M: 70.7/121 400 353 161 383 393 565 178 492 359 3284 350 515 166 470 357 399 336 133 379 3105 6389
Red W: 70.2/119 389 353 144 371 287 509 164 492 294 3003 338 494 154 470 342 263 317 133 270 2781 5784
Handicap 7 15 13 11 3 1 17 5 9 10 4 16 6 14 2 12 18 8
Par 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 5 4 36 4 5 3 5 4 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1965
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

