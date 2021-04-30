Harima Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6863 yards
Slope 123
Rating 70.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6863 yards
|70.6
|123
|White
|72
|6389 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5784 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Harima Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|424
|370
|236
|404
|422
|585
|197
|505
|371
|3514
|376
|537
|197
|500
|372
|435
|357
|157
|418
|3349
|6863
|White M: 70.7/121
|400
|353
|161
|383
|393
|565
|178
|492
|359
|3284
|350
|515
|166
|470
|357
|399
|336
|133
|379
|3105
|6389
|Red W: 70.2/119
|389
|353
|144
|371
|287
|509
|164
|492
|294
|3003
|338
|494
|154
|470
|342
|263
|317
|133
|270
|2781
|5784
|Handicap
|7
|15
|13
|11
|3
|1
|17
|5
|9
|10
|4
|16
|6
|14
|2
|12
|18
|8
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1965
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
