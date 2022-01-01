Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Masters Golf Club - East/West Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6939 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/B 72 6939 yards
Back/A 72 6827 yards 73.1 123
Regular/B 72 6471 yards
Regular/A 72 6358 yards 70.7 121
Front/B 72 6064 yards
Front/A 72 5949 yards 69.2 117
Ladies/B 72 5489 yards
Ladies/A 72 5376 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Higashi - Nishi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 508 377 188 545 435 355 172 367 408 3355 412 363 514 390 164 587 410 212 420 3472 6827
Regular M: 70.7/121 498 363 167 528 382 337 155 338 387 3155 393 335 490 371 142 523 381 173 395 3203 6358
Front M: 69.2/117 460 342 143 510 360 318 140 320 371 2964 373 315 460 346 125 498 358 133 377 2985 5949
Ladies W: 67.1/113 423 295 101 492 332 297 113 296 345 2694 308 298 400 323 100 468 321 107 357 2682 5376
Handicap 5 7 9 11 1 13 15 17 3 10 12 6 14 16 2 18 8 4
Par 5 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 4 36 4 4 5 4 3 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1990
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Masters Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, AMEX, Diners, UC, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Masters GC - East: Aerial view
Masters Golf Club - Middle/East Course
Miki, Hyogo
Resort
0.0
0
Masters GC - Middle: Aerial view
Masters Golf Club - Middle/West Course
Miki, Hyogo
Resort
0.0
0
Century Yokawa GC
Century Yokawa Golf Club
Miki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Cherry Hills GC - Prince: #7
Cherry Hills Golf Club - Prince Course
Miki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
3.0
1
Rosewood GC: #10
Rosewood Golf Club
Ono, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Fuji Ono GC - Middle: #7
Fuji Ono Golf Club - East/Middle Course
Ono, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Century Miki GC
Century Miki Golf Club
Miki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Fuji Ono GC - West: #9
Fuji Ono Golf Club - West/East Course
Ono, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Cherry Hills GC - King: #2
Cherry Hills Golf Club - King Course
Miki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
3.0
1
Cherry Hills Queen Nine: #5
Cherry Hills Golf Club - Queen Course
Miki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
3.0
1
Forest Miki GC: #17
Forest Miki Golf Club
Miki, Hyogo
Public
0.0
0
Fuji Ono GC - West: #2
Fuji Ono Golf Club - Middle/West Course
Ono, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
