Masters Golf Club - East/West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6939 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/B
|72
|6939 yards
|Back/A
|72
|6827 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular/B
|72
|6471 yards
|Regular/A
|72
|6358 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front/B
|72
|6064 yards
|Front/A
|72
|5949 yards
|69.2
|117
|Ladies/B
|72
|5489 yards
|Ladies/A
|72
|5376 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Higashi - Nishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|508
|377
|188
|545
|435
|355
|172
|367
|408
|3355
|412
|363
|514
|390
|164
|587
|410
|212
|420
|3472
|6827
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|498
|363
|167
|528
|382
|337
|155
|338
|387
|3155
|393
|335
|490
|371
|142
|523
|381
|173
|395
|3203
|6358
|Front M: 69.2/117
|460
|342
|143
|510
|360
|318
|140
|320
|371
|2964
|373
|315
|460
|346
|125
|498
|358
|133
|377
|2985
|5949
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|423
|295
|101
|492
|332
|297
|113
|296
|345
|2694
|308
|298
|400
|323
|100
|468
|321
|107
|357
|2682
|5376
|Handicap
|5
|7
|9
|11
|1
|13
|15
|17
|3
|10
|12
|6
|14
|16
|2
|18
|8
|4
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Masters Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, AMEX, Diners, UC, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout