Kakogawa Golf Club

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6957 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 74.4
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6957 yards 74.4
Regular 72 6576 yards 72.4
Regular (W) 72 6576 yards 78.5
Front 72 6217 yards 70.6
Front (W) 72 6217 yards 76.6
Ladies 72 5453 yards 72.3
Platinum 72 4288 yards 63.0
Platinum (W) 72 4288 yards 65.8

Course Details

Year Built 1957
Greens L93 New Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mitsuaki Otani (1957)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB / VISA / AMEX / UC / MC / Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

