Kakogawa Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6957 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 74.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6957 yards
|74.4
|Regular
|72
|6576 yards
|72.4
|Regular (W)
|72
|6576 yards
|78.5
|Front
|72
|6217 yards
|70.6
|Front (W)
|72
|6217 yards
|76.6
|Ladies
|72
|5453 yards
|72.3
|Platinum
|72
|4288 yards
|63.0
|Platinum (W)
|72
|4288 yards
|65.8
Course Details
Year Built 1957
Greens L93 New Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mitsuaki Otani (1957)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB / VISA / AMEX / UC / MC / Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
