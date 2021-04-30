Rosewood Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6570 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6570 yards
|Blue
|72
|6230 yards
|White
|72
|5838 yards
|Red
|72
|4920 yards
Scorecard for Rosewood Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|375
|520
|378
|440
|155
|401
|438
|180
|548
|3435
|388
|427
|352
|561
|181
|331
|223
|370
|560
|3393
|6828
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|351
|510
|357
|418
|138
|377
|418
|162
|522
|3253
|363
|401
|335
|552
|168
|313
|215
|348
|540
|3235
|6488
|White M: 70.0/119
|321
|488
|323
|395
|120
|343
|393
|145
|497
|3025
|332
|373
|321
|512
|158
|301
|203
|328
|518
|3046
|6071
|Red W: 67.1/113
|270
|417
|279
|325
|103
|318
|315
|125
|438
|2590
|279
|328
|240
|449
|111
|247
|147
|293
|421
|2515
|5105
|Handicap
|15
|9
|13
|3
|17
|7
|1
|11
|5
|18
|2
|12
|4
|10
|16
|6
|14
|8
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1993)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout