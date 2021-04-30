Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Rosewood Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6570 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6570 yards
Blue 72 6230 yards
White 72 5838 yards
Red 72 4920 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Rosewood Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 375 520 378 440 155 401 438 180 548 3435 388 427 352 561 181 331 223 370 560 3393 6828
Blue M: 70.7/121 351 510 357 418 138 377 418 162 522 3253 363 401 335 552 168 313 215 348 540 3235 6488
White M: 70.0/119 321 488 323 395 120 343 393 145 497 3025 332 373 321 512 158 301 203 328 518 3046 6071
Red W: 67.1/113 270 417 279 325 103 318 315 125 438 2590 279 328 240 449 111 247 147 293 421 2515 5105
Handicap 15 9 13 3 17 7 1 11 5 18 2 12 4 10 16 6 14 8
Par 4 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 4 5 3 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1993
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1993)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

