Misaki Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6751 yards
Slope 131
Rating 70.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6751 yards
|70.8
|131
|Blue (W)
|72
|6751 yards
|77.0
|136
|White
|72
|6535 yards
|69.8
|129
|White (W)
|72
|6535 yards
|75.7
|133
|Red
|72
|5336 yards
|64.3
|118
|Red (W)
|72
|5336 yards
|68.9
|118
Scorecard for Misaki Country Club
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|564
|394
|380
|188
|517
|378
|190
|431
|407
|3449
|369
|187
|487
|350
|385
|376
|183
|324
|641
|3302
|6751
|White M: 72.0/121
|554
|381
|377
|176
|507
|366
|170
|412
|393
|3336
|363
|164
|468
|342
|374
|361
|172
|314
|641
|3199
|6535
|Red W: 67.1/113
|460
|300
|371
|148
|442
|316
|103
|285
|352
|2777
|250
|108
|408
|312
|330
|332
|113
|275
|431
|2559
|5336
|Handicap
|7
|3
|11
|17
|1
|15
|13
|5
|9
|8
|16
|4
|14
|2
|10
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1965
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Caddies No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
