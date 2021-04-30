Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Osaka

Misaki Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6751 yards
Slope 131
Rating 70.8
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6751 yards 70.8 131
Blue (W) 72 6751 yards 77.0 136
White 72 6535 yards 69.8 129
White (W) 72 6535 yards 75.7 133
Red 72 5336 yards 64.3 118
Red (W) 72 5336 yards 68.9 118
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Misaki Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 564 394 380 188 517 378 190 431 407 3449 369 187 487 350 385 376 183 324 641 3302 6751
White M: 72.0/121 554 381 377 176 507 366 170 412 393 3336 363 164 468 342 374 361 172 314 641 3199 6535
Red W: 67.1/113 460 300 371 148 442 316 103 285 352 2777 250 108 408 312 330 332 113 275 431 2559 5336
Handicap 7 3 11 17 1 15 13 5 9 8 16 4 14 2 10 18 12 6
Par 5 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 36 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1965
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Caddies No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
