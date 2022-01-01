Wakayama Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 6139 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back (W)
|71
|6139 yards
|70.7
|121
|Back
|71
|6139 yards
|69.7
|119
|Reg
|71
|5834 yards
|68.2
|115
|Reg (W)
|71
|5834 yards
|69.2
|111
Scorecard for Wakayama Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 69.7/119 W: 70.7/121
|570
|178
|570
|370
|330
|126
|300
|176
|610
|3230
|485
|380
|178
|350
|160
|480
|163
|350
|363
|2909
|6139
|Regular M: 68.2/115 W: 69.2/111
|555
|140
|510
|360
|320
|106
|290
|155
|600
|3036
|478
|350
|167
|345
|142
|476
|147
|340
|353
|2798
|5834
|Handicap
|7
|9
|1
|11
|3
|15
|17
|13
|5
|6
|4
|14
|2
|18
|10
|16
|8
|12
|Par
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|35
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1964
Golf Season Year round
Architect Giichi Sato (1964)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted UFJ, DC, VISA, JCB, Diners, AMEX, UC
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout