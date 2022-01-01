Wakayama Country Club in Wakayama, Wakayama, Japan | GolfPass
Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Wakayama

Wakayama Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 6139 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back (W) 71 6139 yards 70.7 121
Back 71 6139 yards 69.7 119
Reg 71 5834 yards 68.2 115
Reg (W) 71 5834 yards 69.2 111
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Wakayama Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 69.7/119 W: 70.7/121 570 178 570 370 330 126 300 176 610 3230 485 380 178 350 160 480 163 350 363 2909 6139
Regular M: 68.2/115 W: 69.2/111 555 140 510 360 320 106 290 155 600 3036 478 350 167 345 142 476 147 340 353 2798 5834
Handicap 7 9 1 11 3 15 17 13 5 6 4 14 2 18 10 16 8 12
Par 5 3 5 4 4 3 4 3 5 36 5 4 3 4 3 5 3 4 4 35 71

Course Details

Year Built 1964
Golf Season Year round
Architect Giichi Sato (1964)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted UFJ, DC, VISA, JCB, Diners, AMEX, UC
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Misaki CC: #17
Misaki Country Club
Misaki, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Osaka GC: #16
Osaka Golf Club
Misaki, Osaka
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hiranodai Golf Club
Hannan, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ogura CC: #4
Ogura Country Club
Wakayama, Wakayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kishigawa GC: #4
Kishigawa Golf Club
Kinokawa, Wakayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Funatoyama GC: #7
Funatoyama Golf Club
Iwade, Wakayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanku Classic GC
Kanku Classic Golf Club
Sennan, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sennan CC: #8
Sennan Country Club
Sennan, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sennan Public Course
Sennan Public Course
Sennan, Osaka
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Kainan-Kogen CC: Practice area
Kainan-Kogen Country Club - Kagamiishi Course
Aridagawa, Wakayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Arida Tokyu GC
Arida Tokyu Golf Club
Aridagawa, Wakayama
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kainan-Kogen CC
Kainan-Kogen Country Club - Oishi Course
Aridagawa, Wakayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me