Kishigawa Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7018 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|7018 yards
|74.9
|131
|Back
|72
|6463 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|6097 yards
|70.0
|119
|Ladies
|72
|4939 yards
|65.9
|107
Scorecard for Kishigawa Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 74.9/131
|395
|195
|555
|465
|510
|395
|210
|320
|435
|3480
|400
|430
|575
|468
|168
|390
|350
|187
|570
|3538
|7018
|Back M: 70.7/121
|385
|170
|497
|395
|490
|380
|125
|310
|375
|3127
|390
|420
|545
|415
|165
|360
|325
|176
|540
|3336
|6463
|Regular M: 70.0/119
|365
|165
|485
|385
|480
|295
|110
|295
|365
|2945
|380
|348
|528
|390
|160
|350
|315
|166
|515
|3152
|6097
|Ladies W: 65.9/107
|355
|160
|389
|290
|360
|260
|107
|225
|285
|2431
|309
|303
|488
|341
|45
|203
|220
|144
|455
|2508
|4939
|Handicap
|11
|17
|5
|1
|7
|3
|15
|13
|9
|12
|4
|8
|2
|16
|6
|10
|18
|14
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Fridays.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Caddies No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout