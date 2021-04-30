Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Wakayama

Kishigawa Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7018 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 7018 yards 74.9 131
Back 72 6463 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 6097 yards 70.0 119
Ladies 72 4939 yards 65.9 107
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kishigawa Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 74.9/131 395 195 555 465 510 395 210 320 435 3480 400 430 575 468 168 390 350 187 570 3538 7018
Back M: 70.7/121 385 170 497 395 490 380 125 310 375 3127 390 420 545 415 165 360 325 176 540 3336 6463
Regular M: 70.0/119 365 165 485 385 480 295 110 295 365 2945 380 348 528 390 160 350 315 166 515 3152 6097
Ladies W: 65.9/107 355 160 389 290 360 260 107 225 285 2431 309 303 488 341 45 203 220 144 455 2508 4939
Handicap 11 17 5 1 7 3 15 13 9 12 4 8 2 16 6 10 18 14
Par 4 3 5 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 4 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Fridays.

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Caddies No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, JCB

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Sun Resort CC: #5
Sun Resort Country Club
Kimino, Wakayama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Izumisano CC - Inunaki: #1
Izumisano Country Club - Inunaki Course
Izumisano, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Izumisano CC
Izumisano Country Club - Inakura Course
Izumisano, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Izumisano CC - Osaka Bay: #8
Izumisano Country Club - Osaka Bay Course
Izumisano, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Arida Tokyu GC
Arida Tokyu Golf Club
Aridagawa, Wakayama
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Osaka GC: #16
Osaka Golf Club
Misaki, Osaka
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Misaki CC: #17
Misaki Country Club
Misaki, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kishiwada CC - Plum: #7
Kishiwada Country Club - Plum/Pine Course
Kishiwada, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kishiwada CC - Bamboo: #3
Kishiwada Country Club - Bamboo/Plum Course
Kishiwada, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kishiwada CC - Pine: #8
Kishiwada Country Club - Pine/Bamboo Course
Kishiwada, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kansaikuko GC/Kansai Airport GC: #11
Kansaikuko Golf Club/Kansai Airport Golf Club
Izumi, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Amanosan CC: Clubhouse
Amanosan Country Club - North/South Course
Sakai, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me