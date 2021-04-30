Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Saitama

Tamagawa Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6697 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.0
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6697 yards 72.0
White 72 6073 yards 69.1
Red 72 4852 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tamagawa Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 67.6/118 546 146 392 440 340 532 407 397 200 3400 403 502 375 385 197 365 364 201 560 3352 6752
White M: 65.1/112 516 133 335 400 321 520 394 380 188 3187 391 480 359 367 165 327 347 178 540 3154 6341
Red W: 66.1/114 345 98 289 305 268 392 280 283 112 2372 340 379 317 277 109 286 264 101 407 2480 4852
Handicap 3 15 9 7 13 1 5 17 11 16 4 10 2 14 8 12 18 6
Par 5 3 4 4 4 5 4 4 3 36 4 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1994
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Adonis Ogawa CC: #14
Adonis Ogawa Country Club
Ogawa, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Ogose GC
JGM Ogose Golf Club
Ogose, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Omurasaki GC - East: #3
Omurasaki Golf Club - Middle/East Course
Namegawa, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Omurasaki GC - West: #6
Omurasaki Golf Club - West/Middle Course
Namegawa, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Omurasaki GC - East: #7
Omurasaki Golf Club - East/West Course
Namegawa, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Olympic National GC WEST
Olympic National Golf Club WEST - Camellia Course
Moroyama, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Olympic National GC WEST
Olympic National Golf Club WEST - Moss Phlox Course
Moroyama, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Olympic National GC WEST
Olympic National Golf Club WEST - Azalea Course
Moroyama, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yorii CC: #5
Yorii Country Club
Yorii, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Olympic National GC EAST
Olympic National Golf Club EAST
Moroyama, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Konan: Clubhouse
Taiheiyo Club Konan Course
Kumagaya, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Oaso Golf Course
Kumagaya, Saitama
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me