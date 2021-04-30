Tamagawa Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6697 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6697 yards
|72.0
|White
|72
|6073 yards
|69.1
|Red
|72
|4852 yards
Scorecard for Tamagawa Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 67.6/118
|546
|146
|392
|440
|340
|532
|407
|397
|200
|3400
|403
|502
|375
|385
|197
|365
|364
|201
|560
|3352
|6752
|White M: 65.1/112
|516
|133
|335
|400
|321
|520
|394
|380
|188
|3187
|391
|480
|359
|367
|165
|327
|347
|178
|540
|3154
|6341
|Red W: 66.1/114
|345
|98
|289
|305
|268
|392
|280
|283
|112
|2372
|340
|379
|317
|277
|109
|286
|264
|101
|407
|2480
|4852
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|7
|13
|1
|5
|17
|11
|16
|4
|10
|2
|14
|8
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1994
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout