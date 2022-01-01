Kiyosumi Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7084 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|7084 yards
|73.2
|131
|Champion (W)
|72
|7084 yards
|80.3
|145
|Back
|72
|6689 yards
|71.1
|128
|Back (W)
|72
|6689 yards
|77.8
|141
|Regular
|72
|6237 yards
|69.0
|124
|Regular (W)
|72
|6237 yards
|75.3
|135
|Front
|72
|5538 yards
Scorecard for Kiyosumi Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|410
|566
|198
|420
|425
|404
|381
|180
|573
|3557
|556
|427
|390
|206
|530
|414
|379
|188
|437
|3527
|7084
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|381
|539
|171
|391
|400
|378
|356
|163
|543
|3322
|530
|401
|368
|180
|513
|396
|361
|161
|415
|3325
|6647
|White M: 70.7/121
|353
|513
|142
|369
|379
|349
|334
|143
|516
|3098
|503
|371
|344
|155
|493
|380
|345
|136
|390
|3117
|6215
|Yellow W: 70.2/119
|315
|480
|118
|332
|347
|308
|282
|121
|487
|2790
|459
|333
|315
|126
|465
|359
|323
|113
|347
|2840
|5630
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|1
|13
|7
|11
|17
|5
|10
|4
|16
|14
|2
|8
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Saison, Mastercard, Visa, JCB, DC, Amex, UC
Course Layout