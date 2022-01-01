Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Saitama

Kiyosumi Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7084 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 7084 yards 73.2 131
Champion (W) 72 7084 yards 80.3 145
Back 72 6689 yards 71.1 128
Back (W) 72 6689 yards 77.8 141
Regular 72 6237 yards 69.0 124
Regular (W) 72 6237 yards 75.3 135
Front 72 5538 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kiyosumi Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 410 566 198 420 425 404 381 180 573 3557 556 427 390 206 530 414 379 188 437 3527 7084
Blue M: 73.1/123 381 539 171 391 400 378 356 163 543 3322 530 401 368 180 513 396 361 161 415 3325 6647
White M: 70.7/121 353 513 142 369 379 349 334 143 516 3098 503 371 344 155 493 380 345 136 390 3117 6215
Yellow W: 70.2/119 315 480 118 332 347 308 282 121 487 2790 459 333 315 126 465 359 323 113 347 2840 5630
Handicap 9 3 15 1 13 7 11 17 5 10 4 16 14 2 8 12 18 6
Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 5 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1993

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Saison, Mastercard, Visa, JCB, DC, Amex, UC

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Hatoyama CC: #12
Hatoyama Country Club
Hatoyama, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ishizaka GC: Clubhouse
Ishizaka Golf Club
Hatoyama, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
PGM Musashi GC
PGM Musashi Golf Club
Hatoyama, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Iruma CC
Iruma Country Club
Ogose, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tamagawa CC: #13
Tamagawa Country Club
Tokigawa, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Omurasaki GC - East: #3
Omurasaki Golf Club - Middle/East Course
Namegawa, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Omurasaki GC - East: #7
Omurasaki Golf Club - East/West Course
Namegawa, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Ogose GC
JGM Ogose Golf Club
Ogose, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Higashi Matsuyama CC
Higashi Matsuyama Country Club - West/East Course
Higashimatsuyama, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Omurasaki GC - West: #6
Omurasaki Golf Club - West/Middle Course
Namegawa, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Higashi Matsuyama CC
Higashi Matsuyama Country Club - Middle/West Course
Higashimatsuyama, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Higashi Matsuyama CC
Higashi Matsuyama Country Club - East/Middle Course
Higashimatsuyama, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me