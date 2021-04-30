Adonis Ogawa Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6411 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6411 yards
|Regular
|72
|6010 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5344 yards
Scorecard for Adonis Ogawa Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|369
|164
|521
|355
|384
|358
|529
|183
|363
|3226
|350
|493
|420
|500
|165
|419
|150
|362
|326
|3185
|6411
|Regular M: 69.5/119
|345
|142
|489
|334
|360
|329
|509
|165
|340
|3013
|329
|473
|391
|475
|143
|395
|138
|338
|315
|2997
|6010
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|318
|119
|429
|298
|328
|277
|439
|146
|307
|2661
|298
|439
|329
|438
|118
|351
|119
|287
|304
|2683
|5344
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|13
|1
|7
|5
|17
|11
|10
|16
|4
|8
|14
|2
|12
|6
|18
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1994
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Single Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout