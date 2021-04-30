Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Saitama

Adonis Ogawa Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6411 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6411 yards
Regular 72 6010 yards
Ladies 72 5344 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Adonis Ogawa Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 369 164 521 355 384 358 529 183 363 3226 350 493 420 500 165 419 150 362 326 3185 6411
Regular M: 69.5/119 345 142 489 334 360 329 509 165 340 3013 329 473 391 475 143 395 138 338 315 2997 6010
Ladies W: 67.1/113 318 119 429 298 328 277 439 146 307 2661 298 439 329 438 118 351 119 287 304 2683 5344
Handicap 9 15 3 13 1 7 5 17 11 10 16 4 8 14 2 12 6 18
Par 4 3 5 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 5 4 5 3 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1994
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Single Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Yorii CC: #5
Yorii Country Club
Yorii, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Ogose GC
JGM Ogose Golf Club
Ogose, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Konan: Clubhouse
Taiheiyo Club Konan Course
Kumagaya, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Olympic National GC WEST
Olympic National Golf Club WEST - Azalea Course
Moroyama, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Olympic National GC WEST
Olympic National Golf Club WEST - Moss Phlox Course
Moroyama, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Olympic National GC WEST
Olympic National Golf Club WEST - Camellia Course
Moroyama, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Oaso Golf Course
Kumagaya, Saitama
0.0
0
Write Review
Olympic National GC EAST
Olympic National Golf Club EAST
Moroyama, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mission Hills CC
Mission Hills Country Club
Minano, Saitama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Olympic CC Lake Tsuruga
Olympic Country Club Lake Tsuruga Course
Misato, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yoshimi Golf Course - West/East
Yoshimi, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yoshimi Golf Course - Middle/West
Yoshimi, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me