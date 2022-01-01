Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Saitama

Musashinomori Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6288 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7

Formerly known as the Oku Musashino Country Club.

Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Bent 72 6288 yards 70.7 121
Back/Korai 72 6248 yards
Reg/Bent 72 6047 yards 69.1 119
Reg/Korai 72 6007 yards
Ladies/Bent 72 5349 yards 67.1 113
Ladies/Korai 72 5309 yards
Scorecard for Musashinomori Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 505 393 190 343 335 275 306 170 558 3075 369 155 360 369 501 355 172 525 407 3213 6288
Regular M: 69.1/119 492 384 175 328 312 268 296 155 543 2953 359 144 352 354 483 344 164 513 381 3094 6047
Ladies W: 67.1/113 415 333 109 308 284 242 283 140 470 2584 275 130 313 339 433 325 140 450 360 2765 5349
Handicap 3 9 15 1 7 13 11 17 5 4 16 10 14 8 2 18 6 12
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1979
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round. High Season: April-June & October-December

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

