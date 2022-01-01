Musashinomori Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6288 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Formerly known as the Oku Musashino Country Club.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Bent
|72
|6288 yards
|70.7
|121
|Back/Korai
|72
|6248 yards
|Reg/Bent
|72
|6047 yards
|69.1
|119
|Reg/Korai
|72
|6007 yards
|Ladies/Bent
|72
|5349 yards
|67.1
|113
|Ladies/Korai
|72
|5309 yards
Scorecard for Musashinomori Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|505
|393
|190
|343
|335
|275
|306
|170
|558
|3075
|369
|155
|360
|369
|501
|355
|172
|525
|407
|3213
|6288
|Regular M: 69.1/119
|492
|384
|175
|328
|312
|268
|296
|155
|543
|2953
|359
|144
|352
|354
|483
|344
|164
|513
|381
|3094
|6047
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|415
|333
|109
|308
|284
|242
|283
|140
|470
|2584
|275
|130
|313
|339
|433
|325
|140
|450
|360
|2765
|5349
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|1
|7
|13
|11
|17
|5
|4
|16
|10
|14
|8
|2
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1979
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round. High Season: April-June & October-December
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
