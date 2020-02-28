JGM Ogose Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7060 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.0
Formerly known as Saitama Royal Golf Club Ogose Course.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|7060 yards
|72.0
|RT
|72
|6667 yards
|70.2
|FT
|72
|6201 yards
|68.4
|LS
|72
|5549 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round
Architect Perry Dye (1993)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge
Course Layout