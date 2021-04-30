Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Okinawa

Ocean Castle Country Club

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6498 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6498 yards
White 72 5996 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Ocean Castle
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 344 529 155 415 344 165 334 385 366 3037 398 194 354 434 580 377 205 513 350 3405 6442
Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 320 505 135 405 319 135 334 358 333 2844 373 166 334 403 541 352 184 483 316 3152 5996
Handicap 13 3 17 1 7 15 11 5 9 4 14 18 2 6 10 16 8 12
Par 4 5 3 5 4 3 4 4 4 36 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2003
Greens Korai Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

