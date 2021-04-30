Ocean Castle Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6498 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6498 yards
|White
|72
|5996 yards
Scorecard for Ocean Castle
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|344
|529
|155
|415
|344
|165
|334
|385
|366
|3037
|398
|194
|354
|434
|580
|377
|205
|513
|350
|3405
|6442
|Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|320
|505
|135
|405
|319
|135
|334
|358
|333
|2844
|373
|166
|334
|403
|541
|352
|184
|483
|316
|3152
|5996
|Handicap
|13
|3
|17
|1
|7
|15
|11
|5
|9
|4
|14
|18
|2
|6
|10
|16
|8
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2003
Greens Korai Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
