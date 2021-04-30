Okinawa Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 70
Length 5764 yards
Slope 113
Rating 69.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|70
|5764 yards
|69.0
|113
|White
|70
|5394 yards
|64.1
|109
|White (W)
|70
|5394 yards
|65.8
|111
Scorecard for Okinawa Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 67.2/113
|340
|374
|341
|301
|334
|207
|517
|164
|346
|2924
|361
|303
|175
|318
|505
|325
|343
|158
|352
|2840
|5764
|White M: 64.1/109 W: 65.8/111
|310
|363
|325
|290
|295
|153
|487
|131
|335
|2689
|346
|292
|153
|307
|488
|310
|327
|147
|335
|2705
|5394
|Handicap
|13
|15
|7
|5
|17
|3
|1
|9
|11
|18
|10
|6
|4
|2
|8
|12
|14
|16
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|35
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|35
|70
Course Details
Year Built 1965
Greens Korai Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout