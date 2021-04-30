Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Okinawa

Okinawa Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 70
Length 5764 yards
Slope 113
Rating 69.0
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 70 5764 yards 69.0 113
White 70 5394 yards 64.1 109
White (W) 70 5394 yards 65.8 111
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Okinawa Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 67.2/113 340 374 341 301 334 207 517 164 346 2924 361 303 175 318 505 325 343 158 352 2840 5764
White M: 64.1/109 W: 65.8/111 310 363 325 290 295 153 487 131 335 2689 346 292 153 307 488 310 327 147 335 2705 5394
Handicap 13 15 7 5 17 3 1 9 11 18 10 6 4 2 8 12 14 16
Par 4 4 4 4 4 3 5 3 4 35 4 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 35 70

Course Details

Year Built 1965
Greens Korai Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Ocean Castle CC: #16
Ocean Castle Country Club
Nakagusuku, Okinawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Palm Hills Golf Resort Club
Palm Hills Golf Resort Club
Itoman, Okinawa
Resort/Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Southern Links GC
Southern Links Golf Club
Yaese, Okinawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Banyan Tree GC
Banyan Tree Golf Course
Chatan, Okinawa
Military
0.0
0
Write Review
Chibana GC
Chibana Golf Course
Okinawa, Okinawa
Military
0.0
0
Write Review
Aloha GCC
Aloha Golf Country Club
Yomitan, Okinawa
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Zanpa GC
Zanpa Golf Club
Yomitan, Okinawa
Resort/Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me