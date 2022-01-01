Marin Town Golf
About
Holes 10
Type Public
Par 30
Length 953 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|30
|953 yards
Scorecard for Marin Town Golf
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 54.1/99 W: 54.9/103
|45
|42
|83
|119
|85
|125
|136
|102
|105
|842
|111
|45
|42
|83
|119
|85
|125
|136
|102
|848
|1690
|Handicap
|13
|17
|15
|7
|1
|3
|11
|5
|9
|14
|18
|16
|8
|2
|4
|12
|6
|10
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|54
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Almighty Golf School"
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesShowers
