Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Fukushima

Persimmon Country Club - Middle/East Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6432 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6432 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 5789 yards 69.2 117
Ladies 72 4934 yards 66.9 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Middle - East
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 485 344 367 188 330 382 358 167 489 3110 547 360 396 563 163 412 292 177 412 3322 6432
Regular M: 69.2/117 449 320 353 116 301 326 343 118 437 2763 505 332 354 541 142 370 270 142 370 3026 5789
Ladies W: 66.9/109 408 273 319 90 266 267 326 91 367 2407 457 309 310 472 92 220 257 124 286 2527 4934
Handicap 2 8 10 12 4 14 6 16 18 11 13 5 1 7 15 17 9 3
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 5 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1987
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, JCB
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Persimmon Country Club - West/East Course
Date, Fukushima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Persimmon CC - West: #1
Persimmon Country Club - West/Middle Course
Date, Fukushima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Miyagino GC: #1
Miyagino Golf Club
Yamamoto, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me