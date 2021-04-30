Persimmon Country Club - Middle/East Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6432 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6432 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|5789 yards
|69.2
|117
|Ladies
|72
|4934 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Middle - East
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|485
|344
|367
|188
|330
|382
|358
|167
|489
|3110
|547
|360
|396
|563
|163
|412
|292
|177
|412
|3322
|6432
|Regular M: 69.2/117
|449
|320
|353
|116
|301
|326
|343
|118
|437
|2763
|505
|332
|354
|541
|142
|370
|270
|142
|370
|3026
|5789
|Ladies W: 66.9/109
|408
|273
|319
|90
|266
|267
|326
|91
|367
|2407
|457
|309
|310
|472
|92
|220
|257
|124
|286
|2527
|4934
|Handicap
|2
|8
|10
|12
|4
|14
|6
|16
|18
|11
|13
|5
|1
|7
|15
|17
|9
|3
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1987
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, JCB
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout