Kashima Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6863 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6863 yards
|Reg
|72
|6208 yards
|Lds
|72
|4384 yards
Scorecard for Kashima Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|405
|588
|177
|377
|568
|400
|163
|386
|366
|3430
|580
|426
|521
|155
|370
|377
|415
|204
|428
|3476
|6906
|Red M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|388
|495
|153
|309
|478
|348
|140
|365
|349
|3025
|549
|355
|506
|135
|348
|322
|385
|174
|381
|3155
|6180
|Handicap
|2
|8
|10
|12
|14
|16
|6
|4
|18
|11
|9
|1
|7
|13
|15
|3
|17
|5
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
