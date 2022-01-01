Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Fukushima

Kashima Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6863 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6863 yards
Reg 72 6208 yards
Lds 72 4384 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kashima Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 405 588 177 377 568 400 163 386 366 3430 580 426 521 155 370 377 415 204 428 3476 6906
Red M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 388 495 153 309 478 348 140 365 349 3025 549 355 506 135 348 322 385 174 381 3155 6180
Handicap 2 8 10 12 14 16 6 4 18 11 9 1 7 13 15 3 17 5
Par 4 5 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 5 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

