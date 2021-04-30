Miyagino Golf Club

Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Miyagi

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6485 yards
Slope 121
Rating 71.5
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6485 yards 71.5 121
White 72 5988 yards 69.2 117
Green (W) 72 5551 yards 70.2 119
Red (W) 72 4735 yards 66.9 109
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 529 373 168 488 431 397 187 374 369 3316 213 369 506 419 309 187 345 472 349 3169 6485
White M: 69.2/117 500 340 138 458 390 365 165 355 334 3045 191 339 477 399 279 171 317 449 321 2943 5988
Green W: 70.2/119 461 297 112 431 330 343 150 333 294 2751 156 339 477 337 279 160 317 449 286 2800 5551
Red W: 66.9/109 434 297 112 389 275 252 74 279 294 2406 138 213 355 303 279 133 257 365 286 2329 4735
Handicap 3 11 13 15 1 7 17 5 9 10 4 12 2 14 8 16 18 6
Par 5 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 4 36 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

