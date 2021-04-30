Miyagino Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6485 yards
Slope 121
Rating 71.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6485 yards
|71.5
|121
|White
|72
|5988 yards
|69.2
|117
|Green (W)
|72
|5551 yards
|70.2
|119
|Red (W)
|72
|4735 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Miyagino Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|529
|373
|168
|488
|431
|397
|187
|374
|369
|3316
|213
|369
|506
|419
|309
|187
|345
|472
|349
|3169
|6485
|White M: 69.2/117
|500
|340
|138
|458
|390
|365
|165
|355
|334
|3045
|191
|339
|477
|399
|279
|171
|317
|449
|321
|2943
|5988
|Green W: 70.2/119
|461
|297
|112
|431
|330
|343
|150
|333
|294
|2751
|156
|339
|477
|337
|279
|160
|317
|449
|286
|2800
|5551
|Red W: 66.9/109
|434
|297
|112
|389
|275
|252
|74
|279
|294
|2406
|138
|213
|355
|303
|279
|133
|257
|365
|286
|2329
|4735
|Handicap
|3
|11
|13
|15
|1
|7
|17
|5
|9
|10
|4
|12
|2
|14
|8
|16
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
