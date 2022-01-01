Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Osaka

Izumigaoka Golf Club - Katsuragi/Iwawaki Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7101 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7101 yards 74.9 131
Regular 72 6640 yards 73.1 123
Front 72 6346 yards 72.9 121
Gold 72 5566 yards 69.2 117
Regular (W) 72 5355 yards 67.1 113
Front (W) 72 4991 yards 66.9 109
Scorecard
Scorecard for Katsuragi - IwaYu
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 527 501 190 421 426 204 458 369 526 3622 558 417 177 380 353 189 436 450 539 3499 7121
Regular M M: 73.1/123 508 450 177 401 366 182 420 355 505 3364 542 387 162 351 319 169 417 419 510 3276 6640
Front M M: 72.9/121 482 405 159 365 360 160 405 355 505 3196 514 359 153 332 319 148 417 419 489 3150 6346
Gold M: 69.2/117 425 342 139 333 244 132 355 251 462 2683 466 359 125 316 319 148 314 375 461 2883 5566
Regular L W: 67.1/113 425 342 139 333 244 132 355 251 462 2683 427 296 109 283 291 148 314 359 445 2672 5355
Front L W: 66.9/109 425 269 139 259 244 132 307 251 462 2488 367 296 109 283 259 148 314 282 445 2503 4991
Handicap 5 11 13 1 15 7 3 9 17 4 2 10 12 14 8 16 18 6
Par 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

