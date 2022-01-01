Izumigaoka Golf Club - Katsuragi/Iwawaki Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7101 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7101 yards
|74.9
|131
|Regular
|72
|6640 yards
|73.1
|123
|Front
|72
|6346 yards
|72.9
|121
|Gold
|72
|5566 yards
|69.2
|117
|Regular (W)
|72
|5355 yards
|67.1
|113
|Front (W)
|72
|4991 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Katsuragi - IwaYu
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|527
|501
|190
|421
|426
|204
|458
|369
|526
|3622
|558
|417
|177
|380
|353
|189
|436
|450
|539
|3499
|7121
|Regular M M: 73.1/123
|508
|450
|177
|401
|366
|182
|420
|355
|505
|3364
|542
|387
|162
|351
|319
|169
|417
|419
|510
|3276
|6640
|Front M M: 72.9/121
|482
|405
|159
|365
|360
|160
|405
|355
|505
|3196
|514
|359
|153
|332
|319
|148
|417
|419
|489
|3150
|6346
|Gold M: 69.2/117
|425
|342
|139
|333
|244
|132
|355
|251
|462
|2683
|466
|359
|125
|316
|319
|148
|314
|375
|461
|2883
|5566
|Regular L W: 67.1/113
|425
|342
|139
|333
|244
|132
|355
|251
|462
|2683
|427
|296
|109
|283
|291
|148
|314
|359
|445
|2672
|5355
|Front L W: 66.9/109
|425
|269
|139
|259
|244
|132
|307
|251
|462
|2488
|367
|296
|109
|283
|259
|148
|314
|282
|445
|2503
|4991
|Handicap
|5
|11
|13
|1
|15
|7
|3
|9
|17
|4
|2
|10
|12
|14
|8
|16
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
