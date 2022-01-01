Izumigaoka Golf Club - Kongo/Katsuragi Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7076 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7076 yards
|74.9
|131
|Regular
|72
|6632 yards
|73.1
|123
|Front
|72
|6348 yards
|70.7
|121
|Gold
|72
|5486 yards
|66.1
|111
|Regular (W)
|72
|5284 yards
|66.1
|111
|Front (W)
|72
|5189 yards
|65.9
|109
Scorecard for Kongo - Katsuragi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|387
|513
|405
|215
|331
|441
|184
|433
|565
|3474
|527
|501
|190
|421
|426
|204
|458
|369
|526
|3622
|7096
|Regular M M: 73.1/123
|363
|487
|374
|194
|310
|401
|184
|410
|545
|3268
|508
|450
|177
|401
|366
|182
|420
|355
|505
|3364
|6632
|Front M M: 70.7/121
|340
|487
|355
|187
|310
|388
|160
|380
|545
|3152
|482
|405
|159
|365
|360
|160
|405
|355
|505
|3196
|6348
|Gold M: 66.1/111
|292
|487
|329
|168
|278
|341
|148
|351
|409
|2803
|425
|342
|139
|333
|244
|132
|355
|251
|462
|2683
|5486
|Regular L W: 66.1/111
|292
|414
|304
|144
|257
|341
|131
|309
|409
|2601
|425
|342
|139
|333
|244
|132
|355
|251
|462
|2683
|5284
|Front L W: 65.9/109
|292
|414
|304
|144
|257
|341
|131
|309
|409
|2601
|425
|369
|139
|259
|244
|132
|307
|251
|462
|2588
|5189
|Handicap
|8
|2
|10
|4
|12
|14
|16
|18
|6
|5
|11
|13
|1
|15
|7
|3
|9
|17
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
