Izumigaoka Golf Club - Kongo/Katsuragi Course

Rating Snapshot
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7076 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7076 yards 74.9 131
Regular 72 6632 yards 73.1 123
Front 72 6348 yards 70.7 121
Gold 72 5486 yards 66.1 111
Regular (W) 72 5284 yards 66.1 111
Front (W) 72 5189 yards 65.9 109
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kongo - Katsuragi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 387 513 405 215 331 441 184 433 565 3474 527 501 190 421 426 204 458 369 526 3622 7096
Regular M M: 73.1/123 363 487 374 194 310 401 184 410 545 3268 508 450 177 401 366 182 420 355 505 3364 6632
Front M M: 70.7/121 340 487 355 187 310 388 160 380 545 3152 482 405 159 365 360 160 405 355 505 3196 6348
Gold M: 66.1/111 292 487 329 168 278 341 148 351 409 2803 425 342 139 333 244 132 355 251 462 2683 5486
Regular L W: 66.1/111 292 414 304 144 257 341 131 309 409 2601 425 342 139 333 244 132 355 251 462 2683 5284
Front L W: 65.9/109 292 414 304 144 257 341 131 309 409 2601 425 369 139 259 244 132 307 251 462 2588 5189
Handicap 8 2 10 4 12 14 16 18 6 5 11 13 1 15 7 3 9 17
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

