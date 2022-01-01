Cosmo Classic Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6794 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Bent
|72
|6794 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back/Bent (W)
|72
|6794 yards
|74.1
|125
|Back/Korai
|72
|6725 yards
|71.6
|121
|Back/Korai (W)
|72
|6725 yards
|73.0
|123
|Regular/Bent
|72
|6428 yards
|Regular/Korai
|72
|6359 yards
Scorecard for Cosmo Classic Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|457
|497
|348
|172
|380
|452
|513
|347
|172
|3338
|400
|360
|435
|187
|553
|413
|193
|424
|491
|3456
|6794
|Regular M: 71.6/121 W: 73.0/123
|443
|497
|348
|201
|358
|442
|518
|352
|151
|3310
|369
|367
|444
|165
|543
|422
|171
|446
|488
|3415
|6725
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|13
|7
|1
|5
|11
|17
|16
|4
|10
|14
|2
|8
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Single Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
