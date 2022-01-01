Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Cosmo Classic Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6794 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Bent 72 6794 yards 73.1 123
Back/Bent (W) 72 6794 yards 74.1 125
Back/Korai 72 6725 yards 71.6 121
Back/Korai (W) 72 6725 yards 73.0 123
Regular/Bent 72 6428 yards
Regular/Korai 72 6359 yards
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 457 497 348 172 380 452 513 347 172 3338 400 360 435 187 553 413 193 424 491 3456 6794
Regular M: 71.6/121 W: 73.0/123 443 497 348 201 358 442 518 352 151 3310 369 367 444 165 543 422 171 446 488 3415 6725
Handicap 9 3 15 13 7 1 5 11 17 16 4 10 14 2 8 18 12 6
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 36 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 5 36 72

Year Built 1976
Greens Bent/Korai Grass

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Putting Green Yes

Single Allowed Yes

Restaurant

Lockers, Locker Rooms

