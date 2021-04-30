Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Kanagawa

Tomei Atsugi Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6532 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
MG / Back 72 6532 yards 73.1 123
MG / Back (W) 72 6532 yards 74.1 125
MG / Reg 72 6256 yards 70.7 121
MG / Reg (W) 72 6256 yards 71.7 123
SG / Back 72 6255 yards
SG / Reg 72 5979 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tomeiatsugi Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 578 341 169 435 352 366 175 480 489 3385 363 404 310 143 437 362 391 192 545 3147 6532
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 561 327 155 424 334 349 164 465 483 3262 347 384 286 135 422 345 374 177 524 2994 6256
Handicap 9 5 17 1 13 7 15 3 11 8 10 14 18 12 4 2 16 6
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1972
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, JCB

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

