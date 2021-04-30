Tomei Atsugi Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6532 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|MG / Back
|72
|6532 yards
|73.1
|123
|MG / Back (W)
|72
|6532 yards
|74.1
|125
|MG / Reg
|72
|6256 yards
|70.7
|121
|MG / Reg (W)
|72
|6256 yards
|71.7
|123
|SG / Back
|72
|6255 yards
|SG / Reg
|72
|5979 yards
Scorecard for Tomeiatsugi Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|578
|341
|169
|435
|352
|366
|175
|480
|489
|3385
|363
|404
|310
|143
|437
|362
|391
|192
|545
|3147
|6532
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|561
|327
|155
|424
|334
|349
|164
|465
|483
|3262
|347
|384
|286
|135
|422
|345
|374
|177
|524
|2994
|6256
|Handicap
|9
|5
|17
|1
|13
|7
|15
|3
|11
|8
|10
|14
|18
|12
|4
|2
|16
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1972
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
