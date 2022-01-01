Nakatsugawa Country Club - In/West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 5835 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 68.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black/RG
|72
|5835 yards
|68.4
|Black/RG (W)
|72
|5835 yards
|74.1
|Black/LG (W)
|72
|5825 yards
|73.9
|Black/LG
|72
|5825 yards
|68.2
|Blue/RG
|72
|5552 yards
|72.3
|Blue/RG
|72
|5552 yards
|66.9
|Blue/LG
|72
|5542 yards
|66.9
|Blue/LG (W)
|72
|5542 yards
|72.1
|White/RG
|72
|5183 yards
|64.9
|White/RG (W)
|72
|5183 yards
|70.1
|White/LG
|72
|5102 yards
|64.5
|White/LG (W)
|72
|5102 yards
|69.6
|Green/RG
|72
|4201 yards
|Green/LG
|72
|4120 yards
Scorecard for In-West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 69.2/117
|363
|335
|487
|305
|132
|351
|387
|508
|163
|3031
|359
|307
|495
|309
|135
|311
|250
|153
|485
|2804
|5835
|Regular M: 68.5/115 W: 70.2/119
|346
|319
|457
|298
|128
|344
|375
|485
|151
|2903
|346
|292
|457
|295
|130
|286
|234
|139
|470
|2649
|5552
|Handicap
|10
|16
|4
|8
|14
|2
|12
|6
|18
|9
|15
|3
|1
|13
|7
|17
|11
|5
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1969
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Master, JCB, Diners, AMEX
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
