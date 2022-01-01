Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Kanagawa

Nakatsugawa Country Club - In/West Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 5835 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 68.4
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black/RG 72 5835 yards 68.4
Black/RG (W) 72 5835 yards 74.1
Black/LG (W) 72 5825 yards 73.9
Black/LG 72 5825 yards 68.2
Blue/RG 72 5552 yards 72.3
Blue/RG 72 5552 yards 66.9
Blue/LG 72 5542 yards 66.9
Blue/LG (W) 72 5542 yards 72.1
White/RG 72 5183 yards 64.9
White/RG (W) 72 5183 yards 70.1
White/LG 72 5102 yards 64.5
White/LG (W) 72 5102 yards 69.6
Green/RG 72 4201 yards
Green/LG 72 4120 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for In-West
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 69.2/117 363 335 487 305 132 351 387 508 163 3031 359 307 495 309 135 311 250 153 485 2804 5835
Regular M: 68.5/115 W: 70.2/119 346 319 457 298 128 344 375 485 151 2903 346 292 457 295 130 286 234 139 470 2649 5552
Handicap 10 16 4 8 14 2 12 6 18 9 15 3 1 13 7 17 11 5
Par 4 4 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 36 4 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1969
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Master, JCB, Diners, AMEX

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

