Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Kanagawa

Daisagami Country Club - East/Center Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6755 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT/A 72 6755 yards 71.7 123
BT/B 72 6572 yards
RT/A 72 6492 yards 71.0 119
RT/B 72 6259 yards
FT/A 72 6170 yards
FT/B 72 5947 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for East/Middle
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 71.7/123 558 359 463 455 585 190 321 157 400 3488 449 340 420 163 416 500 417 175 387 3267 6755
Regular M: 71.0/119 550 354 446 435 550 166 305 148 380 3334 481 325 396 142 405 490 397 150 372 3158 6492
Front M: 70.3/115 W: 73.2/121 535 332 421 428 525 122 300 138 355 3156 471 310 370 134 390 480 387 130 352 3024 6180
Handicap 5 11 13 15 1 7 3 9 17 10 8 2 12 4 14 16 18 6
Par 5 4 4 4 5 3 4 3 4 36 5 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1968
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, Jcb, Diners Club, UFJ, OMC, DC, UC
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Daisagami CC: Driving range
Daisagami Country Club - Center/West Course
Aikawa, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daisagami CC
Daisagami Country Club - West/East Course
Aikawa, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomei Atsugi CC: #4
Tomei Atsugi Country Club
Aikawa, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomei Atsugi CC - West: #2
Tomei Atsugi Country Club - West Course
Aikawa, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daiatsugi CC - Hon - East: #2
Daiatsugi Country Club - Hon Course - East/South
Atsugi, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daiatsugi CC - Hon - West: #2
Daiatsugi Country Club - Hon Course - East/West
Atsugi, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daiatsugi CC - Hon - South: #1
Daiatsugi Country Club - Hon Course - West/South
Atsugi, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daiatsugi CC - Sakura: #10
Daiatsugi Country Club - Sakura Course
Atsugi, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sagamihara GC - West
Sagamihara Golf Club - West Course
Sagamihara, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Atsugi Kokusai CC
Atsugi Kokusai Country Club - West Course
Atsugi, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Atsugi Kokusai CC
Atsugi Kokusai Country Club - East Course
Atsugi, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sobu CC: #16
Sobu Country Club
Hachioji, Tokyo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me