Daisagami Country Club - East/Center Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6755 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT/A
|72
|6755 yards
|71.7
|123
|BT/B
|72
|6572 yards
|RT/A
|72
|6492 yards
|71.0
|119
|RT/B
|72
|6259 yards
|FT/A
|72
|6170 yards
|FT/B
|72
|5947 yards
Scorecard for East/Middle
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 71.7/123
|558
|359
|463
|455
|585
|190
|321
|157
|400
|3488
|449
|340
|420
|163
|416
|500
|417
|175
|387
|3267
|6755
|Regular M: 71.0/119
|550
|354
|446
|435
|550
|166
|305
|148
|380
|3334
|481
|325
|396
|142
|405
|490
|397
|150
|372
|3158
|6492
|Front M: 70.3/115 W: 73.2/121
|535
|332
|421
|428
|525
|122
|300
|138
|355
|3156
|471
|310
|370
|134
|390
|480
|387
|130
|352
|3024
|6180
|Handicap
|5
|11
|13
|15
|1
|7
|3
|9
|17
|10
|8
|2
|12
|4
|14
|16
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1968
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, Jcb, Diners Club, UFJ, OMC, DC, UC
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout